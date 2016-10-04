King’s Lynn’s hospital’s chief executive resigns

Dorothy Hosein tonight announced that she is leaving her post as chief executive of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital trust in Lynn.

Mrs Hosein has been at the QEH for two years, leading it out of special measure and putting it on the road to excellence.

She said that she will leave the trust at the end of the year.

Mrs Hosein, who was appointed xhief executive in November 2014, made the announcement at a regular meeting of the Trust Governors’ Council on Tuesday.

She said: “It was with a heavy heart that at our Governors’ meeting I informed the Governors that I will be leaving the Trust with effect from the end of December 2016.

“It has been the most incredible privilege to be the chief executive of this amazing hospital and to have had the opportunity to work alongside our brilliant staff, patient groups, governors, board colleagues and a whole range of partners – all engaged in the planning and delivery of excellent patient care for the people of King’s Lynn and beyond.

“I have made many friends and also had a huge amount of support for which I am very grateful. We truly have led the way together.

“I feel proud to have been part of the incredible quality improvement we have all been responsible for and the national and local recognition that has followed, including our major achievement of having taken the trust out of special measures.”

Trust chairman, Edward Libbey, led tributes to Mrs Hosein.

He said: “I was delighted to have secured Dorothy’s services back in 2014 and we have worked closely together ever since.

“Our mantra has been one of leading the way to excellence and I am sure you will agree we have led the Trust a considerable way down this road already.

“Though Dorothy’s leadership and drive for excellence will be sorely missed, it is my express intention to continue with and build upon the excellent work of the last two years.”

Mr Libbey informed Governors that he had already begun the process to permanently appoint a new chief executive and said he was confident that the many quality and service improvements which had been made over the last two years would attract a strong field of candidates.

Mrs Hosein’s departure comes hard on the heels of the sudden resignation of Sue Crossman, the chief officer of the West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group, which looks after the interests of GPs in the area.

The double resignations will mean 2017 will have new players shaping the future of the NHS in West Norfolk