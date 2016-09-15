King’s Lynn’s hospital to hold an open day

Emergency vehicles, lifesaving equipment and glimpses behind the scenes of West Norfolk’s busy hospital all form part of an open day.

The event, held on Sunday, October 2, will see Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital welcome the public though its doors to explore, learn more about how it operates, and share in its successes.

Dorothy Hosein, chief executive, said: “This day to celebrate just how far our hospital has come in recent years.

“As an organisation we are on a journey towards excellence and our achievements to date are something which should be celebrated not only by our staff, who have worked so hard, but also by the community we serve.

“The QEH holds a special place in many people’s hearts. It one of the area’s largest employers and is also where most people come for care when they fall ill.

“The open day is an important opportunity for people to see both the transformation to the hospital building, in terms of our new theatres and our new breast and midwifery-led birthing units, but also see how we are working to ensure we continue to provide an excellent standard of care to our patients.”

As well as a helicopter from the East Anglian Air Ambulance, an ambulance and a fire engine all on display, children will be invited to join a fun bug hunt and bring their wounded toys to be treated in the special pop-up toy hospital located in the Roxburgh Children’s Day Centre.

The X-ray department, which has undergone a £1 million refurbishment project, will be open along with day surgery, resus and many other areas of the hospital.

Visitors will also be able to have their blood sugar and pressure tested thanks to the diabetes and cardiac rehabilitation services.

Colleagues from the Guide Dogs Association, Deaf Association, Mind and the Red Cross, which runs a support service to help patients after they have been discharged from hospital, are also taking part.

Refreshments will be available in The Hub, the hospital’s restaurant, plus there will also be face painting.

Chairman Edward Libbey said: “We held a similar event in 2013, which proved to be a big success and we are hoping for a similar response.”