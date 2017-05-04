King’s Lynn’s Jordan tells her incredible story in new book released today

A popular blogger from South Wootton has put pen to paper to tell of how she rebuilt her life following a car crash when she was just 15.

Jordan Bone, now 27, has shared her inspiring story in her first book My Beautiful Struggle, which was released today.

Jordan Bone is a victim of a road accident and was being filmed by 'Fixers' to be screened on ITV in March. Pictured in 2013.

In the book, published by Trapeze Books of Orion Publishing Group, Jordan tells of how she was left paralysed from the chest down and told she would never walk again after the accident.

Her paralysis also meant she has limited use of her hands.

The former Springwood High School student fell into depression after the reality set in that her life was changed forever.

As time went on, Jordan began to get herself out of the darkness and with help from the internet, she embraced positive thinking and embarked on a journey to get her confidence – and her life – back.

The front cover of My Beautiful Struggle by Jordan Bone, published by Trapeze Books of Orion Publishing.

Make-up and beauty was one of Jordan’s great passions, and despite the great challenges Jordan now faced, she taught herself – with excruciating difficulty – how to apply make-up.

Feeling motivated and inspired, Jordan took to social media where she opened up about her experiences and life as a beauty vlogger.

Eleven years on from the accident, Jordan creates her own beauty tutorials on her successful YouTube channel.

One of her most popular videos – also named My Beautiful Struggle – has been watched more than 5.8 million times.

Since coming into the limelight, Jordan has been involved with a number of partnerships and projects, including a campaign with L’Oréal Paris and the Prince’s Trust in March.

Jordan featured in their All Worth It collaboration to encourage self-worth amongst young people, instead of self-doubt.

At the time, Jordan told the Lynn News: “I want people to realise you may have a struggle but you can still have a great life. And this is what this campaign is about – helping more young people gain confidence.

“It’s really nice if I can talk about things that can help other people, raise awareness and use my platform in a good way.”

Jordan is also a motivational speaker and a passionate road safety campaigner.

My Beautiful Struggle is now available on paperback with an RRP of £8.99.