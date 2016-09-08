King’s Lynn’s Knights’ Hill plays host to Macmillan coffee morning

Lynn’s biggest coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support raised the magnificent sum of £911 at Knights’ Hill on Wednesday.

Howard Moore, chairman of the Lynn Macmillan committee, said: “I’d like to thank Knights’ Hill for their excellent support and everyone who came along on the morning itself.

“We hold our coffee morning on a different date to the national event as all the money we raise stays in Norfolk, which was agreed by Macmillan.”

Pictured above are West Norfolk mayor and mayoress David and Linda Whitby with Pat Simpson, front left, and Gloria Fenton, front right, along with other volunteers. mlnf16pm09038