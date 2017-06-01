King’s Lynn’s Peggy was John Noakes’ dance partner

Former Blue Peter presenter John Noakes who died this week turned his hand to many things on the BBC children’s programme – including dancing many times with Lynn’s own doyenne of the dance, Peggy Spencer. Peggy’s daughter Helena Anderson sent us this picture of the pair as a tribute to both of them, on the anniversary of her mum’s death aged 94. Helena said: “She worked on Blue Peter no less than 13 times during her career, always live TV, as it was then. She had a terrific rapport with John and taught him to dance during the programmes, and eventually took him “live” through his bronze medal for waltz, rhythm foxtrot, quickstep and tango. He turned up in a Tuxedo and bow tie, and he passed with flying colours. His interest in following this through inspired lots of youngsters to want to dance, particularly boys. She was almost more proud of her three Blue Peter Badges, than she was of the MBE.”

She added: “When my Mother was honoured by Michael Aspel with the Big Red Book, This is your Life, John Noakes insisted on flying over from Majorca where he had retired, to be one of the guests of honour, to pay tribute to her, along with Edmundo Ros, who had also retired to Spain.”