King’s Lynn’s Purfleet Trust premieres three films

Lynn’s Purfleet Trust premiered three films made by clients on their personal experiences of homlessness and the battles they faced at St Nicholas Chapel on Friday.

The films were made on a course run by the Workers’ Educational Association Eastern Region.

Pictured above at the premiere are Purfleet Trust employability coach Lucy Shaw, far left, with some of the people involved in the project, from left: Ruth Ashton, John Hunter, Kelvin Powell, Suzanne Ventmore and Laura Wenn. mlnf16pm09131