King’s Lynn’s Round Table club to hold annual Norton Hill event in Snettisham

Round Tablers are to host an annual Norton Hill Light Railway event in Snettisham this weekend.

The King’s Lynn and District Round Table No54 will host the family fun days on Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors to the event will be able to enjoy a hand-cranked magic roundabout, a ride on more than one kilometre of train track over viaducts and through tunnels, and traditional fete games.

The event is being held from 1pm until 5pm on both days.

There will also be coffee, cake, a bouncy castle, a plate-smashing stall and a jousting stall all on offer on the weekend.

Sea Cadets will be on hand to help with parking, with the event costing £1 or adults and children get in for free.

The Round Table weekend will raise money for local charities and good causes.

The site of the event can be found by following the signs in Snettisham, to the railway opposite the cricket ground.