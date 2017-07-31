King’s Lynn’s Stuart gears up for cross-country charity challenge

A twelve-day cycle from Cornwall to Scotland, fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support, is the goal of a team of 26 from West Norfolk.

Stuart Howard, 46, from Lynn, is one of 26 people cycling from Land’s End, Cornwall, to John O’Groats, Scotland, in a 984-mile mission to raise money for Macmillan.

Averaging around 90 miles a day, Mr Howard has already exceeded his £1,500 fundraising target and now hopes to raise as much as he can for the worthy cause.

He said: “I decided to take part in this challenge because to me it is a very tough cycle.

“I have never done anything like this before in my life, so to complete it would be a very great personal achievement. And, along the way, to be able to raise as much as I can for Macmillan Cancer Support who do a fantastic job in supporting people with cancer and their families in a difficult time.”

Setting off on August 29, the team will be journeying up England and into Scotland in seven-hour bursts and resting the night in various hotels.

The experienced cyclist has been preparing for the 984-mile mission by cycling between 130 to 200 miles each week.

Mr Howard added: “I have done a couple of rides in the Lake District before for Macmillan which was very pleasing. That was 110 miles in one day, but this is a different cycle ride altogether, cycling between 80 to 100 miles a day for 12 days. It will be very tough for me.

“I am funding the trip myself, so all donations will go to the charity.”

To support Mr Howard visit, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stuart-howard21.