King’s Lynn safety campaigners take to the road

Drivers using a busy Lynn road can expect to see more scenes like this from now on, after safety campaigners underwent Speedwatch training this week.

Members of the B1144 Action Group had a training session with police on Wednesday, to learn how to monitor the speed of traffic using the road.

Borough councillor Lesley Bambridge said members would be out watching drivers on a regular basis following the session, which was held at the Russet House Hotel.

She said: “It was evident that drivers were reducing their speed when they saw us training which is a positive outcome.”

The session comes after local county councillors Alexandra Kemp and Thomas Smith last month pledged to use their individual transport budgets to reinstate a weight limit that is intended to stop lorries using the road.

Residents have repeatedly demanded action to keep lorries, which they say have damaged their homes, off the route and to reduce traffic speeds on it.

Data from the group’s monitoring sessions will be passed to the police and can be used to help catch persistent offenders.

Group chairman Simon Vallance is pictured above getting to grips with the equipment.