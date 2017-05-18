King’s Lynn sailing club pushes the boat out

The Ouse Amateur Sailing Club hosted a Push the Boat Out session for the first time

on Sunday.

The event, at Saddlebow, iis part of a nine day nationwide event, promoted by the Royal Yachting Association to get people taking part in the sport, with open days and taster sessions taking place at sailing clubs and centres across the country.

Blessed with a fine day and a decent breeze, the club was able to give all the visitors

the opportunity to sail in a dinghy.

For most of those taking part, this was their first time in a boat, and all enjoyed the afternoon, which was only

possible as a result of the expertise and hard work of club members.

A variety of boats were on the water for the afternoon, with the sailors being shuttled in and out of the dinghies by the club’s safety craft, so that everyone had the maximum time possible on the water.

The club was delighted with the response from the visitors, who ranged from small

children to adults of all ages. Anyone is interested in joining the Ouse Amateur Sailing Club should visit: www.oasc.co.uk, or email: sailingsec@oasc.co.uk

