King’s Lynn Santa sleigh tour is a record breaker

Santa has taken time out of his busy Christmas schedule to help raise a record-breaking amount for a string of good causes across West Norfolk.

Helped by a team of festive fundraisers, Trinity Rotary’s series of Santa Sleigh tours around the town and the surrounding areas raised a fantastic £4,650 for a number of organisations in the borough.

Bob Foster, president of Trinity Rotary, said: “The club was once again very pleased to host Santa and his musical sleigh in Lynn for the delight and benefit of children and we know grown-ups enjoy him as well.

“Club members and their partners had a great time helping Santa meet as many children as possible. Monies donated will be used for the benefit of many charities.”

The funds will support many projects, including Dictionaries for Life and Crucial Crew Safety awareness, the Forward Day Centre, EACH, Nelson’s Journey, and Tapping House, along with the Rotary’s Young Chef and Young Restaurant competitions.

Trinity Rotary, who have also pledged a donation to Norfolk Bloodbikes early next year, thank The College of West Anglia, Lynn and Wisbech Campus for refurbishing the sleigh to a high standard through the skills of year 11-12 students.

The two-week tour was well supported by the community and the superstores, maintaining the Rotary’s strong ethic of: “We’re for Communities”.

They also mentor junior rotary clubs, and also INTERACT, at Springwood and KES Academies, where students take on extraordinary things for the community through their efforts.