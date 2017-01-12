King’s Lynn school in ‘good’ books following latest report

A village school has upped its standards according to its latest Ofsted report.

South Wootton Junior School was told it ‘required improvement’ after an inspection in 2014, but following a visit in November the school has been given a ‘good’ rating by the watchdog.

Headteacher Jonathan Rice said: “It’s always nice when people come to our school and say nice things about us.

“I’m pleased that Ofsted have recognised what we are doing, and that they agree we are providing a good education to our children.

“Everything we do here is focused on the children and giving them the best possible outcomes – that’s how we judge ourselves and it’s nice that Ofsted have recognised that we are doing that.”

The Hall Lane school, which has around 230 children between the ages of seven to 11, was praised for its teaching, the behaviour of pupils and pupils’ personal development.

The report, which was published on Tuesday, says: “Teachers demonstrate effective subject knowledge and make sure that teaching supports the learning of pupils of different abilities. As a result, pupils are making good progress across a wide range of subjects in all year groups.

“[The pupils] show commitment and interest in their work and are very respectful towards their teachers and each other. Exclusions are no longer occuring.

“They appreciate the values of their school and work hard to live by them. As a result, relationships are positive between pupils and staff.”

The inspector also commended the staff’s efforts to improve the school, adding: “Senior leaders and governors have brought about the required improvements identified at the previous inspection.

“Staff are united in supporting the improvement goals of the school.”

To improve further, the inspector said the school should: “Improve the quality of teaching so that pupils reach the highest standards expected for their different ages, by making sure that pupils attempt challenging work and apply mathematical knowledge and skills to the most demanding work.”