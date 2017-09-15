King’s Lynn school in special measures is on the right path

A Lynn secondary school is taking effective action towards its removal from special measures, according to Ofsted inspectors.

King’s Lynn Academy was visited by Ofsted inspectors in July, who conducted their first monitoring inspection since the school became subject to special measures in February.

In a letter to headteacher Alan Fletcher, Ofsted inspector John Mitcheson wrote: “Having considered all evidence I am of the option that at this time the trust’s statement of action is fit for purpose, the school’s improvement plan is fit for purpose, and having considered all the evidence I am of the opinion that the school may appoint newly-qualified teachers.”

Inspectors outlined three areas for improvement in their November report including, strengthening leadership and management, improving the consistency of teaching, learning and assessment across the school, and raising standards and accelerating pupils’ progress in English and mathematics.

The letter continued: “You are providing much-needed leadership which is galvanising staff and raising morale. You have the full support of your staff and the trust to make the necessary improvements.”

Headteacher Alan Fletcher said: “We are pleased that our first monitoring inspection has shown that we are taking the right steps to improve the school, although we understand and accept that we need to maintain and deepen this improvement over the longer term.

“I have had great support from the staff team here and it is encouraging to see that support and commitment reflected in this report. Parents too are playing a supportive role, for which we are very grateful. We realise that we still have a lot of hard work ahead of us.”