King’s Lynn school on right track after Ofsted visit, says head

A Lynn school is “heading in the right direction” following praise from Ofsted inspectors, according to its headteacher.

Officials at the Whitefriars CE Primary Academy have welcomed the good rating it was awarded in its latest inspection.

The report also included an outstanding grading for the school’s work in pupil personal development, behaviour and welfare.

Headteacher Mathew Tuckwood said yesterday: “I am really proud of this judgement, which acknowledges all of the hard work that makes Whitefriars the special school that it is.

“I know I speak on behalf of all the staff and governors when I say that we work at the school for one reason – to provide children with the best possible learning opportunities so that they make really good progress.

“Our report clearly shows that we are heading in the right direction.”

The report, which was published by the inspection body earlier this week, followed a two-day assessment by inspectors last month.

It praised the “high aspirations” of staff and governors for pupil attainment and said “incisive action” had been taken following poorer results in last year’s national tests.

It continued: “The school’s strong values for life promote pupils’ spiritual, moral, social, cultural, mental and physical development exceedingly well.

“Pupils’ behaviour, attitudes to learning and understanding of how to keep themselves safe are outstanding. Their conduct is impeccable and contributes hugely to their good achievement.”

Teaching standards were also praised as “consistently good”, although the report did call for improvements to ensure that more pupils reach expected standards in reading, writing and maths by the time they reach year six.

It called for robust assessment practices and more challenging work to be set for the most able pupils, plus increased emphasis on pupils’ development of skills and more frequent chances to complete longer pieces of written work.

Paul Dunning, chief executive of the school’s sponsor, the Diocese of Norwich Academies Trust, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of the Ofsted inspection at Whitefriars.

“The report truly reflects the excellent work taking place at the school and celebrates the skill and talent of the staff team who are making such a difference for the pupils at the school.”