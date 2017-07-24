King’s Lynn school rewards students

Springwood High School students celebrated their engagement and achievements on Wednesday at Springfest.

More than 250 Year 8 students flocked to the school’s playing field to claim their prize having completed the Endeavour Programme.

Springwood High School Spring Fest rewards event to celebrate their achievements.

The programme is a series of nine challenges designed to raise engagement and achievement amongst Year 8 students, whilst encouraging them to go outside of their natural comfort zone.

Springfest followed after pupils were presented with a certificate and badge.

KS3 engagement and enrichment coordinator, Carol Scott said: “On Wednesday 19 approximately 250 Year 8 students from Springwood High School were busy celebrating an amazing achievement.

“They had completed the prestigious Endeavour award and were presented with a certificate and badge before joining in with the Springfest event on the school field.”

Springwood High School Spring Fest rewards event to celebrate their achievements.Pictured Student Freddie Reeve

Students were met with a giant inflatable slide, bouncy castles, a rock wall, a mechanical bull, face painting, live music and snacks, among more.

Ms Scott said: “A climbing wall, infinity tower, baby owls, bouncy castle, bungee -run, face painting, circus skills workshop, archery, barbecue and live music were laid on and the young people enjoyed a fantastic afternoon of fun.

“We would like to thank all our sponsors for making the event possible.”

The acronym, Endeavour, stands for Extra-curricular activity, Numeracy and literacy, Display, Explore, ATLs, Value others, Orate, Understand, and Represent.

Springwood High School Spring Fest rewards event to celebrate their achievements.Pictured instructor Seth Charlsworth instucting the students in the wall climb.

In order to achieve gold status and attend Springfest, pupils must show they have gone outside of their comfort zone to try two new extra-curricular activities , and demonstrated a regular commitment to those activities.

They must also either take part in a maths challenge activity or review three or more of the books they have read.

Pupils are asked to produce a project about a topic that interests them, produce an article for their school’s news letter about a trip they have been on, and attend a performance in school as a member of the audience and write an article about that too.

They must achieve an average of ATL 1 for at least one report in the year during Year 8.

Students must organise their own fundraising event, and organise and lead an assembly to their house or year group.

Finally, they must represent their house, school or tutor group in five or more different activities.