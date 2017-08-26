King’s Lynn Scout takes on expedition with Olympian and wildlife expert

A 17-year-old girl from Lynn has enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime experience on a Scouting expedition with help from an Olympian and a wildlife expert.

Abi Karreman was selected for the unique, 24-hour adventure at Great Tower on the shores of Lake Windermere alongside new Scouting ambassadors, double Olympic rowing gold medallist Helen Glover and wildlife TV presenter Steve Backshall.

Abi Karreman on the expedition with Scout ambassador Helen Glover. Photo: SUBMITTED.

The Into the Wild trip saw Abi and 19 other Scouts take part in a challenge on the first day to navigate across rugged terrain, testing their survival skills – before collecting the equipment and supplies they needed to survive the night.

Next up was to row across the water where Helen and Steve led the way building up the Scouts’ motivation before reaching the other side, where Abi helped build shelters and they prepared for a night under the stars.

Abi took on the Old Man of Coniston on the second day, hiking up the 2,600ft mountain with her new group of friends supporting each other along the way.

Abi said: “I had such an incredible time on the Into the Wild trip. On the Monday night we had the biggest downpour of rain I have ever seen which really tested our resilience skills but we still all had a great time. The next morning everyone was smiling and it was a great challenge to get through.”

Pictured are: Abi Karreman, centre, with Steve Backshall and Helen Glover.

Photo: SUBMITTED.