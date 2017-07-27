King’s Lynn secondary school head set to stand down

The head of a Lynn secondary school has left his post, just days after the publication of a critical Ofsted report.

Parents were informed that Craig Morrison would step down as principal of the King Edward VII Academy at the end of next month in a letter last week.

The school’s sponsor, the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust (EMAT), confirmed his departure today, saying Mr Morrison had chosen “to take his career in a different direction.”

Chief executive Dr Duncan Ramsey said: “I, and everyone at Eastern Multi-Academy Trust, wish him well for the future.”

In the letter to parents, Mr Morrison, who led the school for the past three years and was previously principal of the King’s Lynn Academy, wrote: “Given major changes in the trust in the last year, I have decided that this is the right time to seek a new professional challenge.

“It has been a privilege to work with wonderful students, staff and members of our community over the last six years.”

Dr Ramsey also praised Mr Morrison’s record with both schools.

He said: “He has played a leading role in the academy improvement journey for both KES and King’s Lynn Academy and will be missed. His enthusiasm, energy and passion have been an example to us all.

The announcement follows last week’s publication of a new inspection report, which concluded the school still requires improvement, four years after it was deemed to be inadequate.

Although inspectors did praise the work of its sixth form, they criticised leaders for having an “overgenerous” view of its provision.

Lloyd Brown, the current head of school at KES, will take over as acting principal in September until a new, permanent appointment can be made.

Dr Ramsey said: “Having been with the academy for two years, Mr Brown knows the school and its students well and I am sure will work hard to move KES forward to the next stage of its journey.”