King’s Lynn sex offender loses appeal against 18-year prison sentence

A Lynn sex offender has lost his appeal against the sentence imposed on him when he was convicted of raping a young girl.

Paul Reed, now 56, was jailed for 18 years two years ago, after being found guilty on charges of rape and indecent assault.

Condemned as a dangerous offender, he was also ordered to serve an extra five years on licence after his release.

But lawyers for Reed, formerly of Brockley Green, Fairstead, launched an appeal against his sentence, which they argued was excessive.

However, his challenge was rejected during a hearing at the Court of Appeal in London on Friday.

Delivering their ruling, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, sitting with Lord Justice McCombe and Judge Martin Zeidman QC, said Reed had systematically “groomed” the girl.

He had caused her untold pschological damage by “manipulating her at a vulnerable time in her life”.

She concluded: “It is not sensibly arguable that the sentence was manifestly excessive.”

Reed was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court in July 2015, after a jury there found him guilty on three charges of rape and two of indecent assault.

The appeal court was told that Reed repeatedly abused his young victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, more than 20 years ago, “devastating” her life.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said the youngster was “particularly vulnerable” and suffered “extreme psychological harm.”

She added: “Clearly Reed was a dangerous offender posing a significant risk of serious harm.”