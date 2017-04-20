King’s Lynn shopping centre launches discount scheme with speedway team

The Vancouver Quarter in town has joined forces with the King’s Lynn ​Stars speedway team to offer a new discount scheme to fans.

The town’s premier league team races at the Adrian Flux Arena and fans can save cash with the new discount card offer for three exciting home fixtures to be raced in May.

Hitting speeds of 80 miles-per-hour with no brakes, and faster acceleration than Formula One cars, speedway riders have to be brave to throw their 500cc bikes around the track competing for points against opposing teams.

The Stars are a top team in the premiership and have a band of loyal supporters – but with a special entry price for families available for the May dates, it’s the perfect time to head to the track and have a great night out.

May is the first month for Vancouver Quarter discount card holders to enjoy the fast-and-furious spectacle.

Abbie Panks, Vancouver Quarter centre manager, said: “We are delighted that the King’s Lynn Stars are joining the Vancouver Quarter discount card scheme and really hope cardholders make the most of this fantastic opportunity to save.

“King’s Lynn has a long Speedway history and this is a great offer for families to visit for the first time, and existing fans are welcome to apply for a card so they can reap the benefits from all the companies already taking part.”

Stars’ promoter Rob Lyon added: “We are delighted to join the fantastic Vancouver Quarter discount card scheme, and we’re looking forward to welcoming old and new fans alike for our crucial home SGB Premiership matches against Leicester, Rye House and Swindon on​ May 10, 24 and 31.”

The Stars will be offering a discount price of £30 for two adults and two children attending the Adrian Flux Arena fixtures on May 10, against Leicester; May 24 when Rye House come to Norfolk and on May 31 when the Stars host Swindon.

Town centre businesses Burger King, BB’s Coffee and Muffins, Wimpy and the Majestic Cinema are all part of the discount card scheme, along with Alive Leisure, Trespass, Roman Originals, Cards Direct, Select and Blue Inc.

Discover more about these offers at vancouverquarter.com