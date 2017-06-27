King’s Lynn shopping district hosts free mini-beast hunt for families

Children got their feelers out to look about Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter on Saturday as they went on a mini Beast adventure.

With magnifying glasses in hand, hundreds of little explorers headed to a special Mini Beast HQ in New Conduit Street to collect their map before searching for eight creatures in the shopping centre.

Mini Beast Adventure Vancouver Quarter King's Lynn. Pictured FltoR Emma Stevens. Dylan Greenacre. Hayley Stevens. Jase Stevens.

All those who found the hidden mini beasts were rewarded with a goodie bag with one lucky child set to win the ultimate outdoors fun pack after entering a prize draw.

Centre spokesman David Blackmore said: “It was the first time we’d organised this trail and we were delighted to see so many families take part.

“It was a lovely day and the feedback we’ve had from parents has been excellent - children absolutely loved it.

“We will definitely be looking to grow this event and run it again next year to become another annual free family event for the town.”