King’s Lynn shopping precinct hosts Father’s Day workshop

Scores of youngsters created something special for their dad at a Father’s Day workshop in Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter on Saturday.

The event followed the success of a workshop and photoshoot held for Mother’s Day.

Marketing and events assistant David Blackmore said: “It was perfect for little ones to make a handmade surprise for their dad, and complemented the Father’s Day activities at St Nicholas’ Chapel and the Hanseatic Ski Racing on what was another fun Saturday in Lynn.”

The centre’s next free family event is a Mini Beast Adventure Trail tomorrow, between noon and 4pm.

“We’re encouraging children to dig out their magnifying glasses and explorers kits for this fun adventure trail,” Mr Blackmore continued

Participants will need to visit the Mini Beast HQ on New Conduit Street next to Wilko before heading out to find the hidden mini beasts.