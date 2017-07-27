King’s Lynn singer hits the right note with choir for contest win

A singer from Lynn has described his shock after his choir won the final of a BBC talent competition on Saturday.

Adam Tucker, 23, was crowned as one of the winners of Pitch Battle alongside the other eight members of Leeds Contemporary Singers at the weekend.

The group saw off competition from five other choirs on the night to take home the £50,000 prize.

Adam, a student at Leeds College of Music, said: “It was amazing really. We were just happy to get through to be on the show, let alone win.”

He said the choir’s success came as a particular surprise due to the standard of the groups.

“When Kelis revealed that we had won, I was a bit shell-shocked,” he added.

The group formed at Leeds College of Music in January, although they had all been part of a larger choir at the college for a number of years.

Adam, who is a former Springwood High School student, said his love for singing was aided at the secondary school.

“I started to do all the school shows, and Peter Strudwick, director of music at the school, and vocal coach Fiona Marshall encouraged me to do what I wanted. They were the first people teach me music,” he added.

Although Leeds Contemporary Singers will look to put the prize money back into the group, the experience has been worth so much more than that.

Leeds Contemporary Singers - winners of BBC's Pitch Battle. Photo: SUBMITTED.

“The sort of people who now want to work with us – that’s something money can’t really pay for,” Adam said.

There are hopes to do a national tour, which will include the group’s home towns, and some recording for a future release.

He said: “We have all gone home for a few days but we are now trying to organise when our next rehearsal will be.

“The support has been awesome and the next six months are quite vital in how we are going to advance forward.”

