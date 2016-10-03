King’s Lynn sixth formers do their bit for charity

KES Academy held a coffee morning in the school hall, raising more than £1600 for Macmillan.

Organised by the sixth form, this is now an annual fundraising event which receives great support from the students.

Rachel Allsop, assistant director of the sixth form, said: “The MacMillan Coffee Morning has become a cornerstone of KES Academy sixth form life.

“To date we have raised more than £5000 for this wonderful cause and, equally as important, it empowers our sixth formers, hopefully planting a philanthropic seed that that will stay with them throughout their life.”

Asim Mohamed, 17, said: “This has been a successful day for raising money and we, as a sixth form, are so happy to have exceeded our target of £1,500.”

Pictured are KES Academy sixth formers with their bakes.Turn to pages 20 and 21 for more Macmillan fundraising events.