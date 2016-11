Lynn’s Kenneth Bush Solicitors did their bit for Children in Need by holding a cake sale outside their New Conduit Street premises on Friday.

In total, kind-hearted staff raised £314 for the charity.

Pictured outside their cake stall in New Conduit Street are, from left: Jenni Taylor, Julie Easter, Sarah Fiddy,Karen Daw, Andi Holland, Julie Dear and Vicky Gale Masterson.