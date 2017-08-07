King’s Lynn solicitors firm raises thousands for hospital appeal

A solicitors firm in Lynn has raised thousands to support elderly patients at the town’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Kenneth Bush Solicitors have gathered £5,870 for the hospital’s Excellence in Elderly Care (ExCel) Appeal over the last two-and-a-half years.

The ExCel Appeal has been raising money to buy dementia software, falls prevention equipment and specialist chairs for elderly care and frail patients.

A spokeswoman for the QEH said the money raised has been used to buy specialist equipment for a number of wards.

Julie Easter, one of the firm’s partners, said: “To raise £5,870 has been a brilliant effort by everyone at the firm and we particularly appreciate the generous support we have had from our clients.

“We have really enjoyed supporting such a worthwhile cause as everyone had a connection to the hospital.”

The firm organised a number of fundraising activities including a cake sale and wills month.

Miss Easter and staff member Bethany Lombari also took on the challenge of the 10k Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR).

Laurence Morlaàs, the hospital’s fundraising executive, said: “It is a real pleasure to have Kenneth Bush Solicitors as corporate sponsors.

“They have wholeheartedly engaged with the cause and proved to be extremely active and generous.

“The money they raised for our elderly, frail and vulnerable patients has been used to buy specialist equipment for various wards.

“We are truly grateful for their support.”

The ExCel Appeal was launched with the aim of raising £50,000 for the vital equipment.

According to the hospital’s website, it was launched “in recognition of the rising number of elderly patients in Norfolk and their sometimes complex care needs”.

To find out more, visit the QEH website at: www.qehkl.nhs.uk