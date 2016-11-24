King’s Lynn Soul Club raises £700 for charity

Pictured is Gordon Chilvers of the King’s Lynn No 1 Soul Club presenting a £700 cheque to Shareen Hannan of the West Norfolk Reach for a Star charity.

The amount was the profits from a charity Soul night organised by Gordon, earlier this year – and he says a “huge thank-you” to all those who supported the event.

Reach for a Star raises funds for all local children, under the age of eighteen, facing life-altering, life threatening or terminal medical conditions.

Looking ahead, the Soul Club is holding a New Year’s Eve charity party night at The Walks Stadium lounge bar in Lynn, from 8pm through to 1am. DJ Carl Simon will be playing Soul and Motown classics.

Tickets are £10 (in advance only) from Gordon on 07836 630564, with all the profits going to Red Wellies.