King’s Lynn stalwart retires at Vancouver Children’s Centre

Long-serving Action for Children employee Annette McGivern retired from her role at The Vancouver Children’s Centre last week.

Annette, who worked at the centre for 20 years, stood down a few days before her 70th birthday this Saturday.

She started her career with NCH, as it was known then, in August 1997 when she was employed as a part time administrator for the newly-opened family centre in town.

Annette played a pivotal role in implementing a Sure Start project across the Gaywood Park and Fairstead areas of town.

Pictured above is Sir Tony Hawkhead, head of Action for Children, presenting Annette with flowers at Action for Children’s 15th birthday party.