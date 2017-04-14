King’s Lynn Stars left frustrated as Good Friday meeting is called off

The King’s Lynn Stars were left frustrated as their home SGB Premiership A10 derby speedway clash against Rye House Rockets was rained off.

A good Easter crowd had turned up at Saddlebow but with a poor forecast, prospects were not looking good.

There were reports of pouring rain at Watlington just down the road from the Adrian Flux Arena leading up to the bank holiday clash.

Rain fell just as the first parade bikes emerged from the pits. The downpour got far heavier, leaving officials with no choice but to abandon the meeting at 7.55pm.

On the postponement, co-promoter and team boss Dale Allitt said: “It’s never good. A good crowd and it would have been a great meeting, but the one thing you can’t control in speedway is the weather.

“It’s ironic that last week it was 26-and-a-half degrees and today it’s cold and wet.

“However, the management was mindful of the events of last season (when at least a couple of home meetings dragged on before being rained off) and we wouldn’t want put the fans through that again.

“It was a good crowd and we wanted to put on a good presentation, a good meeting, on for them, so it was the right decision.

“The forecast has been changing all day and it was definitely the right decision. You can see that now: it’s gone 8 o’clock and it’s still raining.

Meeting tickets are eligible for any other single SGB Premiership league meeting (World Cup or any potential play-off fixtures not included).

Last year’s league title runners-up Belle Vue home are the next visitors on Wednesday, April 19.