King’s Lynn store has bags of care for children’s home

Carrier bag charges at a Lynn supermarket have raised more than £2,000 for a town children’s home.

Staff at Sainsbury’s town centre branch have now presented a cheque for £2,171.31 to representatives of the Rosedale home, which is run by the children’s charity Break.

The donation, which was presented at the Vancouver Centre branch last Friday, is on top of a further £1,055 the store raised when the home was its charity of the year.

Store manager Alan Bedwell said: “We are pleased to see this money going towards such a good cause - helping youngsters in our community. It is amazing to think the amount of carrier bags we must have sold to raise such an amount.”

Deputy manager Katie Mathunjwa and Teresa Ovenden are pictured above accepting the cheque from store staff.