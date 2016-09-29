King’s Lynn store helps the seals

Lynn’s popular Wilko store has been inundated with laundry and that’s great news for the Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary.

Store manager Jeanette Crawford saw that the Sanctuary was in need of towels to use in its care of rescued seal pups and decided to put out an appeal to her customers.

Sanctuary seal care worker Hollie Stephenson said: “The response we got via Facebook has been incredible. We have received literally hundreds from the public and its support from people like Jeanette who make a massive difference.

“We need them to cover pups when we bottle feed them, or treat them for minor wounds. They soon get clogged with dirt and fish oil and we get through an awful lot of them.”

The sanctuary sent its mascot character Lilly the Seal to go and collect the bumper bundle of towels. Pictured above are Jeanette Crawford, Lilly the Seal and Adam Makinson.

