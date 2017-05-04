King’s Lynn store team ride on for Down syndrome cause

Staff of a Lynn store have pedalled their way to a substantial donation for people living with Down syndrome.

Fifteen Matalan workers took part in a two-day static cycle ride at the Blackfriars Road branch on Saturday and Sunday.

Bucket collections during the weekend raised £386 and it is estimated that online support raised that total to more than £900.

The effort was organised by employees Emily Harnwell, pictured above front left, and Kelly Plume, front right, after the company was widely praised for its decision to feature a child with the condition in its advertising campaign.

Kelly said: “What the customers were saying about the struggles really resonated with us. We wanted to do something to give something back.”

Kelly and Emily are pictured with other staff members, including assistant manager Matt Richardson, centre right.