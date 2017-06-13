King’s Lynn store team step up to help hospice

A team of Lynn store staff left their day jobs behind for a weekend of voluntary work with the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House.

Forty workers from the town’s Marks and Spencer branch each gave up two hours of their time to support the Hillington-based cause in a variety of ways.

Among their tasks were the planting of 40 rose bushes, the painting of a family therapy room and serving tea and cakes to patients.

Some also helped up in the hospice’s fundraising office and at its charity shop in Broad Street, Lynn.

The project was part of celebrations marking ten years of the Plan A project which helps charities, communities and the environment.

It made a £500 donation which was used to purchase the roses and paint for the room.

The staff also raised an extra £170 at a cycling event in the store, with the money being used to help provide new furniture for the family room.

Hospice chief executive Lyndsay Carter said: “We really appreciate the M&S team’s efforts. It was great to have them here.

“They came when we were celebrating National Volunteers’ Week, which was great.”

Leonora Norris, who works at M&S said they had picked Tapping House because they recognised they could make a permanent difference to the charity.

Any business interested in working with the hospice should call 01485 601701 for more information.