King’s Lynn students help Purfleet Trust

The 16 College of West Anglia students on the National Citizen Service (NCS) scheme, have chosen to adopt the Purfleet Trust as one of its good causes to help this winter.

A total of £200 was raised by the students to help those without a home in these cold, harsh months.

The group presented gifts that they had bought to the trust, based at St Ann’s Fort in Lynn, where representative Joy Wylie received the donations. She said: “It helps lots of our clients, many won’t get Christmas presents this year.”

The trust has an ongoing appeal for Christmas gifts, handing out a little sparkle and winter cheer to the homeless. If you are interested or want more information contact, 01553 767829 or email enquiries@purfleettrust.org.uk. The picture above shows Joy Wylie. centre, collecting gifts from the NCS students and staff.

mlnf16pm11108