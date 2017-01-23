King’s Lynn students to showcase work at exhibition

Art, design and media students from Lynn’s College of West Anglia will showcase their work in a professional gallery environment from Wednesday.

The exhibition, which will run between 10 and 3pm and continue until Saturday, is being held at Greyfriars Art Space.

It will comprise of many examples of a range of courses and disciplines from across the department, reflecting achievement at varying levels of study.

Portfolio and assignment work, developed by the mid-year point, will be on show.

This will include painting, drawing and print, mixed-media, ceramics and 3D, photography, graphics and film-making.

Entry is free but bookings for a tour are available by calling Paul Gibson on 01553 815550.

Pictured above are level two art and design students from the College of West Anglia, with the silk screen images display they were all involved in.

From the left are: Kelsey Buttery, Gabriele Simkeviciute, Phoebe Smith, Alisha Roberts, Jess Bradshaw.

Picture: PAUL MARSH mlnf17pm01132