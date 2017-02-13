King’s Lynn students wax and shave away for charity

Computing students from Lynn’s College of West Anglia have been raising money for charities close to their heart.

With a little help from the students in the hair and beauty department, Dan Edge braved a leg wax, while Ashley Crump opted for a beard and moustache shave.

Between them, they have raised approximately £100 for Megan’s Challenge. Ravi Hewagamage also braved the leg wax, in aid of Cancer Research, raising around £100.

Mr Hewagamage said: “I chose this charity as unfortunately almost everyone knows someone that has been diagnosed with cancer or has had cancer, so this is my way of doing something to help others.”

Pictured above, from left, are: Lydia McCrory, Ravi Hewagamage and Erin Brindle.