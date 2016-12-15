King’s Lynn support group hosts Christmas party

There was fun for everyone during the Little Discoverers christmas party, held in the Wembley room at Lynnsport on Sunday.

Little Discoverers provide early education for pre-school children with movement difficulties and delayed development.

The group aim to develop children’s abilities and confidence in the pre-school years to prepare for life at home and for the next stage in their education.

Sessions are carefully planned to involve the children in programmes that address all aspects of their development.

