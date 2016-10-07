Search

King’s Lynn teacher’s run to school to ‘inspire the children’

Andy Bazeley-Smith, assistant head teacher at Gaywood Community Primary School, ran from Hunstanton to Gaywood before school as part of the 401 challenge. ANL-160710-132231001

Andy Bazeley-Smith, assistant head teacher at Gaywood Community Primary School, ran from Hunstanton to Gaywood before school as part of the 401 challenge. ANL-160710-132231001

The assistant head teacher of a Lynn school has run almost 25 kilometres to work to support anti-bullying charities.

Component:1.7619475.1475854305, , ,$mergedBody