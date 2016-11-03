King’s Lynn teen died of an overdose, inquest hears

An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of a woman from Lynn.

Alexandrina Robertson, 18, died in August due to drug toxicity, Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich heard today at the opening of the inquest.

Miss Robertson, of Fred Ackland Drive, passed away on Friday, August 26 after being taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital following what was described as a suspected overdose.

An ambulance took Miss Robertson to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem report conducted by Dr James Sington found the cause of death to be MDMA (Ecstasy) toxicity.

Drug toxicity refers to a state of having too much of a drug in a person’s bloodstream at one time, which can lead to adverse effects within that person’s body.

The inquest was adjourned until Friday, April 21 2017, where it will be held at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court in College Lane.