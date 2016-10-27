King’s Lynn tenant’s frustration after fence destroyed by arsonist

A woman from South Lynn has been left frustrated after her garden was “ruined” by an arson attack which destroyed her fence.

Sally Webb-Jones, whose fence was badly damaged after the incident at the end of August, claims she has also faced problems having it fixed.

Mrs Webb-Jones said since she first reported the incident to her housing provider, Circle Housing, she has been back and forth between services in an attempt to establish who could help.

She said: “I phoned Circle Housing up the week after it happened and explained the situation. They sent a surveyor out, and told me that I would need four fence posts and two panels to replace what was lost. But then I was told that they don’t replace fences and that I should claim on my home contents insurance.

“I phoned them up and I was told it was not their responsibility, but builder’s insurance. It was at that point that I got in contact with Gordon Jackson-Hopps, a senior Housing Standards officer for West Norfolk Council.”

Mrs Webb-Jones said that Mr Jackson-Hopps liaised with Circle Housing on her behalf and was then told that the housing association would fix the gap in her fence by replacing it with a wire one.

Although Mrs Webb-Jones is pleased that something is now being done to sort out the gap in her fence, she says the process to get to this point has been “ridiculous”.

She said: “My garden is now ruined because we have got our four wheelie bins in the gap as part of a temporary fence, and that has done no good to the grass.

“We have also lost a lot of plants and Christmas rope lights which were burnt in the fire.”

A spokeswoman for Circle Housing said: “We have written to our resident to confirm that, on this occasion, the fence will be replaced with an exact replica very shortly. We urge residents to report any issues relating to anti-social behaviour.”

On the night of the incident, she said she and her husband heard someone hammering on her next door neighbour’s door, and minutes later her fence was ablaze.