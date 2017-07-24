King’s Lynn Town unveil home kit sponsors for new season

King’s Lynn Town FC have unveiled their first team kit sponsors for the season with the kick-off to their Southern League Premier Division programme less than a month away.

Chairman Stephen Cleeve’s online company Collect Soccer will be the main shirt sponsor.

Local company Yallop Roofing and Cladding’s name will proudly sit on the back of shirts for the 2017/18 campaign.

Completing a quick sponsorship hat-trick for the Linnets are Excaliber Security who have agreed to have their name associated on the home kit’s shorts.

Speaking at the official launch on Friday, which also saw the launch of a new shirt design, Mr Cleeve said: “I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to David Yallop and Excaliber Security for kindly agreeing to put their names to our brand new kit for the new season.

“It is always a great feeling to me to get new companies and people involved at The Walks in what are at the moment, difficult trading times.

“However the total package from all three deals sees the club in a good position going forward.

“We now have good contacts within many local companies both large and small who will be helping us along the way. These are very exciting times for King’s Lynn Town Football Club.”

Sponsoring the back of this season’s home shirts are Lynn-based company Yallop Roofing and Cladding.

David Yallop, who has overcome a string of personal difficulties to run a thriving business, said: “I’m over the moon to be involved with the football club.

“I sponsored a few teams and a few things last year and I wanted to step it up a level as the business is going well.

“It is good to get involved with Stephen and the football club. We want to do some good things, not just for the football club but for the community too.

“The possibilities of where this could lead to are endless. It isn’t all about taking, it’s about giving. I’m a great believer if you give in life then you will get back.”

Excaliber Security Services, who are based in Tilney St Lawrence, have been operating for four years.

David Ralph, who has worked as a close protection officer for more than 20 years, said: “We support a lot of other clubs in England and we got to meet Stephen (Cleeve) who asked if we wanted to sponsor the club.

“With the club being in the home town of our business it was a privilege and an honour to be asked.

“To represent the good people of this community and being in the security industry we protect and look after people’s well-being and properties.

“It’s a very big thing for Excaliber to have our name linked with the football club and I’m very proud.”