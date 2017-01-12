King’s Lynn traffic ‘dire’ and getting worse, say councillors

Traffic in Lynn is bad and getting worse, councillors agreed in a committee meeting on Wednesday.

The discussion at West Norfolk Council’s regeneration and development panel was convened by chairman Peter Gidney.

He said: “The feeling inside the town is that the transport in Lynn is dire.

“When we had an evening meeting here (King’s Court) took and hour or an hour-and-a-quarter to get here from the Woottons and that was simply because the escape route from King’s Lynn was cut-off and the rest of the town built up.

“Three weeks ago a lorry broke down on the hospital roundabout and the town froze up again. We really have got to get to grips with this.”

Mr Gidney said he thought a task group should examine ways to alleviate the problems.

Judy Collingham said that some years ago she had pressed for a park-and-ride service in the town, running from the field opposite the hospital.

She said: “Traffic has got worse and there are more and more bottleneck, particularly on Fridays.”

Lesley Bambridge said: “Traffic coming into town from 4pm has got worse since the timed traffic lights were installed.”

Michael Chenery said that he would like to see rail included in any solution.

Paul Kunes said that the Hardings Way bus lane should be open to more traffic to ease traffic on the London Road “but that would be opposed at a local level”.

Patrick Rochford said that Lynn was a medieval town struggling to cope with modern-day traffic. But he said the problem could not be taken in isolation. Working at Adrian Flux in East Winch he found it ridiculous that an inadequate bus service put hundreds of cars on the road each day.

He said that one day he left East Winch at 4.30 and did not arrive at King’s Court until 6.15. Such problems called for radical solutions and not “tinkering around the edges”.

Elizabeth Watson said that a big cause of problems in Lynn was tha A149.

She said: “Unless we are going to solve the internal weight of traffic in King’s Lynn, an accident on the A149 at Knights Hill means there is no way around it. If you go off to the left, that gets gridlocked as well ... it snarls up all around. it is ridiculous!”

The councillors agreed to a suggestion from officers that a representative from the Highways department be asked to brief them on what is planned to alleviate Lynn’s traffic problems.