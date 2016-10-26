King’s Lynn transport cash bids backed

Plans to give a West Norfolk Council committee the power to put forward funding proposals for transport schemes in the Lynn area have been backed by the authority’s administration.

The move, which needs to be confirmed by full council, would allow the Lynn area consultative committee to put forward possible bids for cash from the Norfolk County Council parish partnership programme.

The scheme was extended to unparished areas, such as Lynn, earlier this year.

Concerns were raised over whether taxpayers would pay the price of the move when it was debated by the borough council’s cabinet last night.

But chief executive Ray Harding said it was not certain special expenses, the charges through which work done by parish councils in other areas are financed, would increase.

He said: “Sometimes politics is about priorities. It doesn’t need to put up the bill overall.”

Deputy leader Alistair Beales said any extra cost was “worth wearing.”

However, Kathy Mellish said committee members should be encouraged to develop bids themselves, adding: I want to make sure it doesn’t impact on officers here.”