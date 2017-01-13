King’s Lynn Travelodge is a home from home for director

Today, one of the UK’s leading budget hotel chains, Travelodge officially opened its first hotel in Lynn.

The 68-room hotel is situated at Kellard Place, and represents an investment of £5 million creating 15 jobs.

King’s Lynn Travelodge, which is the company’s 532nd hotel, was officially opened by the borough mayor of West Norfolk, David Whitby and Travelodge people director, Hannah Thomson, who was born and raised in Lynn.

Hannah lived on South Everard Street and attended Whitefriars Primary School.

Norfolk’s eighth Travelodge hotel has been designed in the company’s new contemporary brand design and features the new upgraded room concept and bespoke luxurious king-size Travelodge Dreamer bed.

At the opening event, Travelodge, also announced it is looking for new hotel sites in Wisbech and Cromer.

Lynn Travelodge is being managed by Keith Sturman. He joined Travelodge in 2010 as a receptionist at Norwich Cringleford and during a period of six he climbed the career ladder into management and was promoted to hotel manager at Long Sutton.

Ms Thomson, said: “I am honoured to return to my home town to officially open our second and largest Travelodge hotel in Kings Lynn, and to welcome our new colleagues to the company. It also gives me great pleasure to hand the keys of this magnificent hotel to Keith Sturman, our Hotel Manager at King’s

Lynn Travelodge. Keith is a great example of how far you can climb the career ladder at Travelodge, as he joined the company six years ago as a receptionist. He will be a great inspiration for his new team.”

Mr Whitby said: “I am very pleased to attend the official opening event of the new Travelodge hotel in Kings Lynn. The addition of Travelodge will have a positive impact on Kings Lynn by providing employment for local residents and affordable accommodation for visitors.

“The hotel is in a prime location, right next to the junction for the A149, A47 and A10, which lead to Norwich, Peterborough and the rest of the UK.”

Mr Sturman said: “King’s Lynn Travelodge has got off to a flying start. We are booked out with business customers during the week and with leisure travellers at the weekend. This is great news for the local economy, as our research shows that annually Travelodge customers will spend over £2 million with local businesses during their stay with us.”