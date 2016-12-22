King’s Lynn Ukulele Club plays a charitable tune at town store

A group of musicians hit the right notes in Lynn at the weekend as they raised funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

A total of £264.33 was collected during the performance by members of the King’s Lynn Ukulele Club, pictured above, at the Tesco store in the Hardwick Retail Park on Saturday afternoon.

The effort took the amount raised by the club this year to almost £1,200.

Andrea Smith, from the club, said: “Thanks to everyone who helped to make this possible, at Tesco on Saturday, and also throughout the year. We are very grateful indeed.”