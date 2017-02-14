King’s Lynn van thefts prompt police warning

Van owners in Lynn have been warned to be vigilant after a spate of thefts in the town overnight.

Tools were stolen from four vans around the town between 6.30pm last night and 7am this morning.

Two of the incidents happened in Fenland Road, on the Reffley estate. The others were in nearby Golf Close and Wootton Road, Gaywood.

Inspector Wes Hornigold, of Norfolk Police, said a short time ago: “I would urge anyone who drives a van to be vigilant and ensure they are taking appropriate security measures.

“Make sure you lock your vehicle and where possible, take any tools out of the van. If you have to leave items in the van, consider parking the van in such a way it would be difficult to access and in a well-lit area.”

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact Lynn police via the non-emergency 101 number, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.