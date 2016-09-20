King’s Lynn venue hits back at noise claims ahead of licensing hearing

Bosses of a popular Lynn venue have defended their operations amid calls for their licence to be suspended over noise concerns.

A hearing is due to take place tomorrow to review the operations of Hanse House on the town’s South Quay.

A West Norfolk Council licensing sub-committee will consider calls for the site’s licence to be suspended.

Objectors claim its terms are being breached because of noise disturbance and failures to properly control or monitor its levels.

But owner James Lee yesterday rejected claims that the venue was being run inappropriately.

He said: “It’s not a late licence. We’re trying to make the place a bit more entertaining.

“I don’t think we’re being unreasonable at all.”

A premises licence, allowing live or recorded music to be played until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 11pm on other days, was granted by West Norfolk Council in March 2013.

But nearby resident Karen Watling has called for that right to be suspended, householders to be consulted on mitigation measures and no music to be played after 11pm at all.

In documents published ahead of the hearing she said: “This isn’t the right venue or locality for holding late night amplified music events.”

She claims the venue breached its terms by failing to agree maximum noise levels and monitoring points.

She also alleges the operators have not produced an adequate noise management plan, have changed their operations from those outlined at the original hearing and failed to properly insulate the building or control noise levels.

And she has submitted a log of more than 30 occasions of alleged noise nuisance, dating back to December 2014.

The report said the venue’s owner, James Lee, had agreed to an earlier finish than the licence permitted.

However, Ms Watling said the noise meant she was often unable to sleep at a time of her choosing and was having an impact on her health.

But Mr Lee said yesterday that some of the complaints lodged against them had related to noise from other locations.

He claimed residents living in flats within the building had only raised concerns when small babies were present and described the complaint as one of a “vociferous objector.”

He said: “The noise levels are not excessive.”

A report by noise monitoring officers said the venue was not causing an unreasonable disturbance regularly.

However, they have called for a new noise management plan to be drawn up, noise levels to be monitored every 30 minutes when music is played and for no amplified music at all to be played in the function rooms facing St Margaret’s Lane.

They said: “The operators have not shown a conscientious approach to managing the venue in terms of the prevention of public nuisance.

“The annoyance and intrusion experienced by the residents close to the venue could be resolved very easily without unreasonable impact on the business conducted there.”

The issue will be examined at a borough council licensing sub-committee hearing tomorrow morning.