King’s Lynn vigil for Manchester terror victims

A vigil in remembrance of the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Manchester was held in Tower Gardens on Friday night.

More than 80 people attended the event as community and religious leaders in west Norfolk expressed their sorrow at the atrocity and sympathy for those affected.

Vigil for the Manchester attack victims at Tower Gardens, King's Lynn. Speeches from mayor Carol Bower and other community/religious leaders.

Less than 48 hours after the vigil, the country was rocked by another attack, in which seven people were killed and 48 seriously injured, in London.

Mayor chaplain, Father Adrian Ling, led the service with the mayor speaking at the start.

Readings were given by the High Sheriff of Norfolk, James Bagge, the mayor’s consort, Simon Bower, and KL.FM managing director Darren Taylor.

Many members of the public brought flowers to lay while a candle was also lit.

Vigil for the Manchester attack victims at Tower Gardens, King's Lynn. Speeches from mayor Carol Bower and other community/religious leaders. Borough Mayor Carol Bower

West Norfolk mayor Carol Bower said: “I was moved to see so many people of all ages come together to give their thoughts to the people who have lost their lives and suffered in Manchester and show their admiration for the work of the emergency services.

“Speaking to members of the public after the candle lighting, it was heart-warming to hear everybody’s determination to stand together with our fellow countrymen against these atrocities.”

Vigil for the Manchester attack victims at Tower Gardens, King's Lynn. Speeches from mayor Carol Bower and other community/religious leaders. Flowers at the vigil

Vigil for the Manchester attack victims at Tower Gardens, King's Lynn. Speeches from mayor Carol Bower and other community/religious leaders.