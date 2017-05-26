King’s Lynn vigil to be held for Manchester attack victims

A vigil is to be held in Lynn next week in remembrance of the victims of the terrorist attack in Manchester.

The vigil, hosted by West Norfolk mayor Carol Bower, will be held in Tower Gardens from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Friday, June 2.

The mayor and other community and religious leaders will speak at the vigil, to voice West Norfolk’s sorrow at this atrocity, and sympathy for those affected.

It will be multi-denominational and everyone is welcome to attend.

Mrs Bower said: “I feel that it is paramount that we come together to express solidarity in the wake of Monday’s senseless and atrocious attack in Manchester.

“We have all been shocked by what happened and it is important that people know they are not alone in feeling sorrow.

“This will be an opportunity to show the families affected by this awful event that our thoughts are with them.”