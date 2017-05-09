King’s Lynn woman given suspended jail term for theft and assaults

A woman who attacked a 15-year-old girl and two police officers during a disturance in South Lynn has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Magistrates heard Dawn Jackson had earlier stolen hundreds of pounds worth of underwear from a town centre store, before spitting at a third policeman after she was detained.

Jackson, 43, of Hillington Square, Lynn, was sentenced to a total of eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, during a hearing on Monday.

She pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting a police officer, one of assault and one of theft in connection with the incident on April 8.

Jane Foster, prosecuting, said the girl had been walking with her brother on Burney Road, South Lynn, when she saw Jackson with a trolley, whose contents had spilled out onto the floor.

But Jackson reacted angrily, became abusive and pulled the girl’s hair back and forth several times before her brother pushed her away.

After police arrived, Jackson, who had sustained a small cut above her eye, repeatedly swore and pushed one officer in the chest.

As they tried to place her in a police car, she then kicked out with her right foot, which struck a second officer in the groin area.

The items which had fallen from the trolley were later identified as underwear worth almost £350 which Jackson, together with a man, had stolen from the town’s Marks and Spencer store earlier that day.

During a subsequent police interview, she said she had intended to sell the goods and admitted spitting at a third police officer.

However, she also claimed that the girl’s father had assaulted her with a hammer, causing the eye injury, during the incident.

Ruth Johnson, mitigating, said Jackson had been visiting relatives when she was surrounding by a group of up to 40 youngsters who she claimed were “giving her grief.”

The court heard the underwear had been “strewn” on the ground and a mobile phone had been damaged.

But Miss Johnson said her client accepted her emotions “had got the better of her” during the incident.

The court was also told Jackson had had her benefits stopped, though the decision is subject to appeal, and was taking medication for a number of mental health issues.

However, probation officers said an ongoing community order was having “no effect” on her behaviour.

Magistrates ordered Jackson to pay £150 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge.