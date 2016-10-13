King’s Lynn woman given two year criminal behaviour order over repeated drunken behaviour

A 21-year-old woman from Lynn has been given a two-year criminal behaviour order by magistrates.

Tuesday Langley, of no fixed abode, was given the order during a hearing in the town yesterday.

The hearing took place after she admitted an offence of being drunk and disorderly last month, following an incident in Norfolk Street on August 20.

Although the court was told that was her fifth similar offence this year, police now say she has been involved in 11 similar incidents since January.

The order bars Langley from acting in a way that causes or is likely to cause a nuisance or annoyance to anyone anywhere in a public place.

She is also banned from going into the stretch of Norfolk Street between High Street and Railway Road.

Chief Inspector Terry Lordan said: “We take the issue of street drinking and disorderly behaviour seriously and I hope this result reassures the community that we will take action where necessary.”